Two people rescued from flood waters in Whiteville

A water rescue took place Thursday morning in Whiteville (Photo: Columbus County News)

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A water rescue took place Thursday morning in Whiteville.

Two people were taken out of a furniture store on Madison Street by emergency crews.

One of the people was in a wheelchair.

Whiteville Police and Fire were both on the scene.

Both people are okay following the rescue.