Two shootings being investigated in Bladen County

Two separate shootings took place Sunday night in Bladen County (Photo: MGN Online)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two separate shootings are being investigated in Bladen County.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says the shootings took place Sunday night in different locations.

Both victims are being medically treated.

No arrests have been made at this time.

More details will be released as they are available.