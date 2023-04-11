Two ‘shred-a-thon’ events being held in New Hanover County to prevent identity theft

New Hanover County Senior Resource Center (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you have a pile of documents you need destroyed to protect yourself from identity theft, two events to shred those papers are being held this Friday.

A ‘shred-a-thon’ is being held from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the New Hanover County Senior Resource Center on S. College Road in Wilmington, with another event taking place during the same time at Castle Hayne Baptist Church.

The shredding event is free and offers the opportunity to destroy papers, folders, hanging file folders, and much more.

Drive-thru service is available, but a maximum of four boxes/bags is allowed per vehicle.

The event will end early if the truck is filled faster than expected.