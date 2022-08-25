Two Wilmington churches coming together to raise funds, build Habitat home for veteran

(Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity’s 2022 Veterans Build and Building on Faith Wall Raising is taking place this Saturday.

The event is set to take place from 7:30 am – 8:30 am at 1008 N. 7th Street in Wilmington.

Construction will start shortly after the ceremony for the homeowner, Willa, who is an Army veteran.

Organizers say this year’s Veterans Build is especially exciting as it is being combined with Building on Faith. Supporting Cape Fear Habitat’s mission to put God’s love into action, Building on Faith is where two to three churches in close proximity to one another collaborate to raise funds and build a Habitat home alongside a local family.

This year, St. Andrews-Covenant Presbyterian and Trinity United Methodist Church will be participating in the build.

Habitat says the Veterans Build and Building on Faith is made possible not only through raising money and volunteering on the construction sites, but also through in-kind donations.

This year’s Veterans Build’s roof was donated by Owens Corning and Patriot Roofing Company. The land was generously donated by New Hanover County.