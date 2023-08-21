Two Wilmington job fairs being held this week

Two job fairs are coming to Wilmington this week (Photo: U.S. HUD / MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking for a job, you have the chance to apply for a new career this week.

NCWorks and the Cape Fear Workforce Development Board are partnering with ten local businesses to bring two job fairs to Wilmington.

The first is taking place Tuesday, featuring General Electric, Wave Transit, ElderHaus, NC Dept of Public Safety and Eldercare at Home.

A second fair is being held Thursday, featuring Carolina Dunes, Southland Amusements, Advance Auto Parts, Marine Federal Credit Union and Priority Care at Home.

Both events run 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at NCWorks, located at 1994 S 17th Street.

Skilled career advisors will be on hand to assist with resume writing, resume proof reading, and completing job applications from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

An interview preparation workshop will be conducted Wednesday at the same location at 10:00 a.m.