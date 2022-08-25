Two women arrested for NC Campbell Soup Plant bomb threats

(Photo: Robeson County Sheriff's Department)

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Multiple bomb threats at the Campbell Soup Company Plant in Maxton has led to the arrest of two women.

23-year-old Adrianna C. Belin and 20-year-old Montinique Zeigler were arrested on Wednesday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office says Belin and Zeigler are both charged with felony conspiracy and making a false report concerning a destructive device.

Beilin and Zeigler were placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $200,000 secured bond.

“This was a long term extensive investigation by Sheriff’s Office detectives and federal agents that has now led to the arrest of these suspects,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. “In disrupting the operations of this particular company with false bomb scares, this had an effect on employees and international commerce. I appreciate the hard work of the men and women that brought this to a successful conclusion.”

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are likely, according to the Sheriff’s Department.