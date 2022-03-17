U.S. long-term care communities ready to support Ukrainian, other refugees

AHCA/NCAL partnering with local and national organizations to offer refugees meaningful jobs and assistance

(Photo: Ann / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEWS RELEASE) – The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL), which represents more than 14,000 nursing homes and long term care facilities across the country that provide care to approximately five million people each year, is working with long term care communities across the country to offer thousands of jobs for refugees – including those intending to come to the United States from Ukraine. Participating facilities will also offer refugees job training, relocation assistance, as well as support their integration into local communities.

“As the situation in Ukraine continues to evolve, we are ready to embrace Ukrainian and all refugees – our new neighbors – as part of our long term care family and offer the training and support they need to be successful,” said AHCA/NCAL President and CEO Mark Parkinson. “No one wishes to leave their home, but we must do everything we can to support them during this trying time. The diversity of career paths within long term care means there is something for everyone, and we welcome them with open arms.”

AHCA/NCAL has partnered with national and state refugee organizations focused on supporting refugees. The Association participated in a virtual roundtable last fall with CEOs from major American companies to discuss Operation Allies Welcome, an effort by the White House to support Afghan refugees as they resettle in the United States. Additionally, AHCA/NCAL is working closely with state affiliates and local refugee offices on potential partnerships to welcome interested refugees to a career pathway in long term care.

This effort comes as AHCA/NCAL continues its focus on supporting common-sense immigration policies and solutions, especially during a historic labor shortage. Last year, AHCA/NCAL led a long term care coalition to write a letter to the State Department focused on the need to prioritize health care workers who wish to live and work in the United States, especially those who are willing to care for our nation’s most vulnerable. Due to a backlog of immigrant visa processing during the COVID-19 pandemic, many international health care professionals with job offers from U.S. long term care facilities with approved immigrant petitions have been waiting for many months, in some cases more than a year, for a visa interview appointment. Proposed solutions include prioritizing immigrant visas for nurses, waiving the immigrant visa interview, and expanding in-person interviews to virtual/video conferencing.

Updates will be provided as AHCA/NCAL continues to work on this important issue. If you are interested in partnering with potential refugee organizations in your area or would like more information on how to become involved, please contact Dana Ritchie at dritchie@ahca.org.