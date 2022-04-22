U.S. Marshals offering $10K reward for NC murder suspect

WASHINGTON, DC (News Release) – The U.S. Marshals are still offering up to a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted by the Asheville Police Department, on a first-degree murder charge, following the Nov. 28, 2020, killing of a teenager.

Dionate Whitson, AKA Diontae Whitson, 19, could be living among the homeless populations, according to investigators with

the U.S. Marshals – led Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, who adopted this case, in December 2020.

Recent tips have indicated that Whitson has recently been staying in Asheville, with some of his gang related associates.

The investigation into these associates is ongoing, but U.S. Marshals are asking for the public’s help.

“The U.S. Marshals and our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners will use every available resource to bring

Dionate Whitson to face justice for the alleged murder,” said Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force Commander Jamaal

Thompson.

“I strongly encourage anyone with any information about this fugitive or his associates to come forward and help

us find justice for the victim of his crime.”

Whitson is believed to be a member of the violent street gang, known as Sex, Money, Murder. It is suspected that other gang

members are actively helping him avoid arrest, in the Asheville, Greensboro, Raleigh or Winston Salem areas.

Whitson may be moving between these large cities, to avoid capture.

It is also believed that the gang is using their resources to hide Whitson from law enforcement and the public. Whitson may

be staying with people who are unaware that he is wanted for murder, and he could be using an alias.

These people are possibly friends or relatives of top-level gang members. According to sources, a woman associated with this gang is also responsible for the gang’s finances.

She is possibly providing funds to keep Whitson hidden, at the direction of other gang members.

Whitson is described as a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Whitson’s whereabouts should contact the U.S. Marshals Service 1-877-WANTED2 or use

the USMS Tips App.

Your information will be taken in strict confidence. Your anonymity is guaranteed. You will never have to

give your name or have to testify in court.