Ukraine: Russians shift elite units to the new battleground

(Photo: kremlin.ru / (CC BY 4.0)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities say Russia has shifted a dozen crack units from the shattered port of Mariupol to eastern Ukraine and is pounding away at cities across the region.

The two sides are hurtling toward what could be an epic battle for control of the country’s industrial heartland.

Russian state TV showed the Russian flag raised on what it said was Mariupol’s highest point, the city’s TV tower.

It also showed what it said was the tallest building at the city’s besieged Azovstal steel plant in flames.