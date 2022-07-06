Ukrainian governor urges evacuation of 350,000 residents

Ukrainian governor urges evacuation of 350,000 residents (Photo: Ukrainian State Emergency Service)

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — The governor of the last remaining eastern province partly under Ukraine’s control urged his more than 350,000 residents to flee as Russian troops escalated their offensive.

The governor of Donetsk made the plea Tuesday, after Russia declared it had seized the neighboring Luhansk province.

In Donetsk province, a city in the path of Moscow’s offensive came under sustained bombardment Tuesday.

The mayor of Sloviansk reported “massive shelling” that killed at least one person and wounded seven in the city.

Russian forces are apparently positioning to advance farther into Ukraine’s Donbas region.

The mostly Russian-speaking industrial area is where Ukraine’s most experienced soldiers are concentrated.

In nearly all of Ukraine Tuesday night, air alerts were activated.