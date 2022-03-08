UNC men’s basketball program honors Linda “Mama” Woods in N.I.L. Deal

Partnering with Trualta, a free software that assists caregivers, to raise awareness

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – After a monumental win against rival Duke in Coach K’s last home game, The North Carolina players entered a deal with Trualta, which is a software that offers assistance and guidance to caregivers.

The Instagram series that all players post on their stories will connect those caregivers with free help to learn the best ways to keep their loved ones safe and well at home, and honor the life of Linda “Mama” Woods, former executive assistant to Tar Heel head coaches Dean Smith and Bill Guthridge. Trualta says all players will receive N.I.L. deal money, from stars to walk-ons.

Trualta is currently free for all caregivers in North Carolina and they can self-register through our partnership with NCDHHS at https://nc-caregivers.com/basketball. According to them, there are 1.4 million caregivers in North Carolina.

Read more from UNC on the partnership here.