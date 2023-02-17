UNC Pembroke students appreciate the Waccamaw Siouan Tribe

A group of students from UNC Pembroke took time from their studies to absorb the culture of one of the area's Native American tribes.

Students from UNC Pembroke took part in an unforgettable educational experience on Friday afternoon.

The group of students traveled to Columbus County in efforts to appreciate the history of one of the area’s Native American tribes. Though it took time from their studies, it was to absorb the culture of the Waccamaw Siouan Tribe.

Several stops were made on the day-long trip. They completed their journey through history at Lake Waccamaw State Park.

On top of learning more about one of Southeastern North Carolina’s largest tribes, many in the group say they also learned the importance of remembering their ancestors.

Ashley Lomboy, Waccamaw Siouan STEM Studio program director, said, “So, what we want to teach them about is about the Waccamaw Siouan connection to Lake Waccamaw and how this is our ancestral home. Um, we want them to understand some of the connections that we have and like how its so important for tribes to be connected to their ancestral lands.”

Jay Locklear, UNC Pembroke student, said, “We can learn about the land, and how to take care of the land, and how to exist in a away that is beneficial in a way to everybody by acknowledging the fact that tribes still exist.”

The students that took part in Friday’s visit say it helped them get a first-hand look at some of the history and tradition they’ve read about in books.