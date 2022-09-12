UNC system makes transferring college credits easier
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Transferring credits between North Carolina’s higher education systems just got easier.
The University of North Carolina launched its ‘common numbering system‘ late last week.
It’s a database helping students, advisors and others by identifying which credits transfer between community colleges and schools in the UNC system.
A-B Tech’s vice president of student services says the new system makes it clear what courses students need to take, ultimately saving them money.