UNC System tuition freeze proposed for eighth straight year

UNCW (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The UNC System has proposed freezing tuition costs for the eighth year in a row.

System President Peter Hans has made the recommendation for all in-state undergraduate students at the state’s 16 public universities, which would extend the seven-year freeze already in place.

Hans made the recommendation Thursday at the UNC Board of Governors meeting in Raleigh.

“Keeping college affordable is the single most important thing we can do for the students and families of North Carolina,” Hans said. “With the generous support of our citizens and their elected leaders, we are able to offer a quality education at an incredible value. Our commitment to low tuition sets North Carolina apart and helps drive growth and opportunity across our state.”

Keeping tuition flat is one of several steps the UNC System and the North Carolina General Assembly have taken to lower costs for students.

Additionally, North Carolina’s Fixed Tuition Program specifies that any North Carolina resident entering a four-year undergraduate program at a UNC system school will pay the same rate of tuition for eight consecutive semesters.