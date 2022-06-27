Unclaimed cash delivered to Rocky Point Elementary School

ROCKY POINT, NC (WWAY) — A check for $500 was presented to Rocky Point Elementary School principal April Perkins by State Treasurer Dale Folwell on Monday.

The money was turned over by the Unclaimed Property Division (UPD) of the Department of the State Treasurer.

“When you receive a random phone call informing you of receiving money from an unverified source, there’s a bit of skepticism,” Perkins said. “Upon verification, it was exciting news and we look forward to finding a good use for the unexpected additional funds.”



The UPD receives funds that are turned over to the Department of State Treasurer. Oftentimes the unclaimed money comes from bank accounts, wages, utility deposits and other items that have been abandoned.



“It’s gratifying and I think anytime any board of education member, whether it’s the state level or local level, gets an opportunity to step foot in a school it’s a good thing,” State Treasurer Dale Folwell said. “It means a lot to me as a school board member to be able to connect with the people who are actually doing the work, so delivering this check today was very gratifying.”



The money was located during a routine review of records by the UPD and originated from Target. It is unclear if the money was the result of a gift card, refund or other means.



“This is a pretty good way to start off a new week,” Pender County Schools Superintendent Dr. Steven Hill said. “To receive a check from the state is a nice surprise, and it comes at a good time as schools are preparing for the start of a new year. The calendar says June, but August will be here before we know it.”