Uncommon Box Jellyfish found on Bald Head Island beach

A Box Jellyfish was spotted Wednesday on Bald Head Island (Photo: Bald Head Island Conservancy)

BALD HEAD ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — An uncommon animal to our area was found on the sand at Bald Head Island Wednesday.

A Box Jellyfish was spotted, which the Bald Head Island Conservancy says is not seen often.

They are named this because their bell is shaped like a box.

The conservancy says the jellyfish tend to have several long tentacles that reach out from the four corners of their cube.

Box Jellyfish have an extremely painful sting that is venomous and dangerous to humans, especially children.

If you see one, do not touch them.