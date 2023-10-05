UNC’s Walker granted eligibility

two-time transfer has been victim of new NCAA rule, expected to play Saturday against Syracuse

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WWAY) – The NCAA accepted Tez Walker’s transfer waiver on Thursday, making the wide receiver eligible to play for the 14th-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels after the university fought for months to get him on the field.

“This hasn’t been easy but I am looking forward to putting this in the past and moving forward,” Walker said in a statement released by the school. “I always knew UNC was a special place, but it has proved it over and over again the last few months.”

The unbeaten Tar Heels (4-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) host Syracuse on Saturday, with Walker suited up.

The NCAA released a terse statement saying its staff received new information that had not been made available by North Carolina previously, despite the school’s multiple chances to do so.

“It is unfortunate that UNC failed to provide this important information previously,” NCAA President Charlie Baker and Division I Board of directors chair Jere Morehead said in a joint statement. “While we must be careful not to compromise a student-athlete’s right to privacy when it comes to sensitive issues, we want to assure the Division I membership and everyone watching how the new transfer rules are applied, that this meets the new transfer waiver standards.”

The NCAA also criticized the Tar Heels’ behavior and “decision to wage a public relations campaign,” calling it “inappropriate and outside the bounds of the process UNC’s own staff supported.”

“Had the UNC staff not behaved in this fashion and submitted this information weeks ago, this entire unfortunate episode could have been avoided,” the statement continued.

UNC athletics director Bubba Cunningham called the NCAA’s justification for its announcement inaccurate.

“The university submitted all necessary information and documentation as it was made available to us at the time and we still believe Tez met all standards for waiver in early August,” Cunningham said on social media. “It is not clear why the NCAA delayed making the correct decision then, but we are pleased to get to the appropriate resolution now.”

Attorney General Josh Stein released the below statement after the NCAA reversed its decision to bar UNC Chapel Hill football player Devontez Walker from playing this season. Attorney General Stein wrote the NCAA on September 26, 2023, urging it to change course and alleging that its prior decision was wrong as a matter of common sense and decency and likely violated federal and state antitrust laws.

“I wrote the NCAA to demand that it reconsider its unfair decision about Tez Walker,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “I am gratified that it has listened and will now allow him to play. I wish this young man nothing but the best.”

North Carolina coach Mack Brown thanked those at the school who’ve worked to help with Walker’s eligibility. He also thanked the NCAA for taking the time to reexamine Walker’s case.

“We’re happy for Tez,” Brown said in a statement. “Everything that has transpired over the last few months has been for the sole purpose of helping and supporting him, and now he’s going to have a chance to live his dream. … This is, and has always been, about the welfare of this young man and we can’t wait to see him on the field doing what he loves to do.”

Walker was informed of the NCAA’s decision on Thursday.