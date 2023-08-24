UNCW announces arrival of new flavors to campus dining

UNCW is offering new dining options this year (Photo: UNCW)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As the fall semester begins, UNCW Campus Dining has announced the arrival of some new and familiar faces on campus.

With a focus on expanding options for students and collaborating with local partnerships, UNCW says they’re bringing the new flavors that students are craving to campus.

Through Aramark Collegiate Hospitality’s Local Restaurant Row program, UNCW Campus Dining has brought numerous local partners on campus with food trucks and permanent locations. One of these partners is local celebrity and accomplished restaurateur Chef Keith Rhodes, who will be bringing a taste of the ocean to campus this fall with his new concept Tackle Box Kitchen.

Chef Rhodes has a long list of accolades, including being voted the city’s best chef for three consecutive years, a nomination by the James Beard Foundation as a finalist for Best Southeast Chef, and for participating on Bravo TV’s Top Chef season nine.

“I’m glad to be part of the UNCW team this year! We are bringing seafood to the students and staff,” said Chef Rhodes. “We source locally; we use sustainable seafood products as well. We feature a lot of local products such as Tidewater Grain Rice, Southern Breeze Seafood Breader, Queen Esther Teas, and North Carolina Catch Fishermen. We look forward to seeing everyone at the Tackle Box in the Hawks Nest.”

Tackle Box Kitchen’s menu features an array of items with a conscious effort for local and sustainably sourced seafood. The menu will include fish sandwiches, shrimp burgers, various grilled fish and shrimp bowls, and assorted fish tacos. Chef Rhodes’ skills are showcased in his creativity and ability to create a meal from what’s around him.

In addition to Tackle Box Kitchen, UNCW Campus Dining is also welcoming back Shaka Taco to their Local Restaurant Row space in Hawks Nest. Based out of Surf City, NC, Shaka Taco focuses on two themes: fresh and tasty. They source all their produce and proteins from within North Carolina and hand cut them every day, creating their signature coastal taste for tacos, bowls, and acai.

Wheelz Pizza will also be returning in a new location on campus. Their delicious Brooklyn style pizza can now be found on the first floor of Sandpiper Hall. Wheelz boasts a fleet of several food trucks across Eastern North Carolina and multiple locations in Wilmington, and they debuted on campus in March 2023.