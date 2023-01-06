UNCW baseball season tickets now on sale

UNCW baseball season tickets are now on sale (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Season tickets for the 2023 UNCW baseball season are now on sale.

UNCW opens its season on February 17th through 19th, when it hosts the Hughes Bros. Baseball Challenge.

The Seahawks welcome Ohio, Navy and preseason nationally-ranked Virginia that weekend.

Virginia is one of four home games against nationally-ranked opponents including Wake Forest, NC State and longtime rival East Carolina.

Also visiting Brooks Field are defending Big South champion Campbell and Ivy League winner Columbia.

The Seahawks are set for 31 home games, including 15 against Colonial Athletic Association rivals Monmouth, North Carolina A&T, Northeastern, Delaware and William & Mary.

Tickets can be purchased HERE.