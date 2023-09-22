UNCW basketball announces tip-off luncheon date

Gives fan a chance to hear from both head coaches Takayo Siddle and Nicole Woods

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – The Seahawks men’s and women’s basketball season is rapidy approaching.

This year’s luncheon is on Monday, October 16 at Buffalo Wild Wings on Old Eastwood Road. Get your tickets in advance. No tickets will be sold at the event.

Tickets are $20.

Seahawk fans will have an opportunity to meet and listen to Men’s Head Coach Takayo Siddle and Women’s New Head Coach Nicole Woods while enjoying a buffet that includes wings, wraps, salads, drinks, and more.

UNCW says all guests are asked to check in at the front entrance upon arrival.