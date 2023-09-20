UNCW Basketball releases CAA schedule

Nine home conference games in 2023-24
Jake Eichstaedt,

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – The Coastal Athletic Association released the conference schedule for men’s basketball Tuesday.

The Seahawks open with Drexel in early January to kick off the 18-game slate.

Here is the entire home conference schedule for the Seahawks.

Categories: Sports

This content provided by:

Related

Recipe Concepts