UNCW bats lift Seahawks over Ohio State

Brooks Baldwin added 5 more RBIs Thursday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – After a second-pitch solo shot for Ohio State to start the game, it seemed the St. Patrick’s day luck might have been with the Buckeyes.

The Seahawks quickly responded, getting the first two runners on and then a 3-run blast from Brooks Baldwin, who continues to have a MLB draft caliber season.

In the 6th, the Seahawks added 6 more runs, 4 of them courtesy a Trevor Marsh grand slam.

See the highlights attached, and read more from UNCW here: