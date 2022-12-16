UNCW Board of Trustees votes unanimously for proposed tuition and fees increase

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – UNCW’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously Friday in favor of the proposed tuition and fee increases.

Tuition for out-of-state undergraduate students, and all graduate students, will now cost 5.5% more next fiscal year.

However, in-state undergraduate tuition would stay the same.

As for fees, there will be a few increases which include the Campus Life Fee which will go up by 7.6%.

Board of Trustees Board Member Doctor Yousry Sayed expressed his concern ahead of the approved proposed increases.

“Looking at inflation, looking at what’s happening out there, trying, when it comes to quality, it’s really, in my opinion, I think it’s very good to try to make sure that we’re sensitive to students who feel like this is quite an increase,” he said.

View a breakdown of the approved proposed changes here.