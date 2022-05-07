UNCW brings back Family Arts Summer Series

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — If you are looking for something fun to do this summer with the family, UNC Wilmington is bringing back one event series this summer that could help.

The series of programs titled “Seahawk Family Arts Matinees”, or Seahawk FAM for short…is designed to provide a creative and entertaining experience away from the summer heat.

Performances are 5 dollars per person and include themes such as science, comedy, magic, and more.

The special one-hour Thursday morning performances will run from June 23 through July 28th at Kenan Auditorium which is located on UNCW’s main campus.

If you would like more information about the performances and to get tickets, you can visit their website here.