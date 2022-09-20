UNCW campaign surpasses $100 million goal, now aiming for $125 million

UNCW has raised over $100 million dollars thanks to over 32,000 donors (PHOTO BY: LOGAN WELLS/UNCW)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The largest and most ambition campaign in UNCW history has just passed its initial, hefty goal.

According to a press release, their campaign ‘Like No Other: The Campaign for UNCW’ has now raised over $100 million since beginning in 2015, thanks to more than 32,000 donors.

As a result, the university has increased their new goal to $125 million.