UNCW conducting algae research, Earth Week

It's Earth Week, and UNCW has several ongoing research projects within its chemistry department focused on finding ways to protect the environment.

One of the surprising things they’re studying as a long-term, sustainable source of food and other co-products, is algae.

But, food isn’t the only thing algae can be used for.

Thomas Williamson, a Professor in Pharmaceutical Sciences at UNCW, says this research could also help discover new treatment options for certain illnesses.

“The benefit of this research is to look for new or novel sources for new drug leads. New pieces of the puzzle that we can use to establish new medications that can help treat medical needs,” said Williamson.

Williamson says more than half of the oxygen in our atmosphere comes from algae.