UNCW Department of Theatre receives award recognizing excellence

UNCW has received the North Carolina Theatre Conference College/University Award (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The UNCW Department of Theatre is the recipient of the 2022 North Carolina Theatre Conference College/University Award.

The award is in recognition of its outstanding academic programs, excellent productions, mentoring of students, and community engagement.



The department, founded in 2005 by Dr. Paul Castagno, is a vibrant community of students, faculty, and staff who collaborate on professional-quality productions that range from the classic to the contemporary, according to a press release.

Students majoring and minoring in theatre go on to work both in and outside of the industry and further their studies at the graduate level.



“Our program emphasizes applied learning, individual attention, and professionalism,” said Dr. Katherine Montwieler, interim chair of the department. “We are humbled to have been recognized by NCTC.”



The NCTC is the state’s service, leadership, and advocacy organization for theatre, providing educational and professional development opportunities for students, educators, and industry professionals. The NCTC has operated for 51 years and includes over 150 member organizations.