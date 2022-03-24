UNCW downs ECU in softball

Seahawks get revenge for the baseball team, who lost to ECU on Tuesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – After a 3-1 loss in baseball to the Pirates Tuesday, the softball team went up to Greenville looking for revenge. A Grand slam from Sobataka created a deficit the Pirates could not recover from.

SOBATAKA’S GRAND SLAM LIFTS SEAHAWKS PAST PIRATES

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Shortstop Mary Sobataka highlighted a three-hit, five-RBI game with a third-inning grand slam that broke the game open as UNCW posted an 8-7 victory at East Carolina at the Max R. Joyner Family Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

The Seahawks improved to 18-4 overall and now begin Colonial Athletic Association play against Delaware with a three-game set on Saturday and Sunday at Boseman Field. The Pirates, 16-12, next travel to Memphis to start American Athletic Conference play this weekend.

Freshman Mackenzie Amodeo started the bottom of the third with a single and Anna Knox reached on a throwing error a batter later. Freshman Arial Pearce then worked a full-count walk to load the bases with no outs.

Pirate right-hander Madisyn Davis recovered for two quick infield-outs to bring Sobataka to the plate. The Coastal Carolina transfer worked a 2-1 count and then cranked an off-speed pitch off the scoreboard beyond the right-field wall for her first career grand slam to give the Seahawks a 6-1 advantage.

Freshman right-hander Kara Hammock tossed 6 1/3 innings with seven strikeouts to earn her sixth win this season. Junior Amberlyn Pearce recorded the final two outs to pick up her first career save.

UNCW jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead when senior first baseman Janel Gamache launched the 13th pitch of the game over the right-center wall for her sixth home run this season.

ECU evened the score in the bottom of the first when Sydney Yoder singled up the middle to score Logyn Estes from second after Estes led off the frame with a single and stolen base.

With one out in the top of the second, Camryn Dean and Sobataka both singled and hustled into scoring position. Senior Logan Bjorson then knocked a third-straight single into centerfield that plated Dean and put UNCW ahead by a run.

Following Sobataka’s grand slam, ECU loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the fourth. The Pirates were able to plate two runs, but the composed Hammock retired the next three batters to limit the damage and keep the Seahawks ahead, 6-3, entering the fifth inning.

Sobataka knocked her career-best third hit of the game in the fifth when she singled home Morgan Britt for the Seahawks’ seventh run. The Pirates, however, returned the favor in the bottom half when Bailee Wilson crossed home on a wild pitch.

UNCW tacked on an insurance run in the top of the sixth when second baseman Tayler Vitola scored from second on an ECU throwing error.

The Pirates fought till the final out, scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh off five hits. The elder Pearce entered and induced two groundouts to strand the tying run on second and escape Greenville with a win.

GAME NOTES: UNCW is 8-1 in the last nine games against ECU … The Seahawks have two grand slams this season … Senior Jada Santiago worked a walk and scored in her first game action this season … UNCW has two saves this season … Wednesday was the second multi-home run game of the season for UNCW (Feb. 12, vs. Toledo) …UNCW is 3-1 on the road this season … Sobataka achieved career single-game bests in hits (3) and RBI (5) … Hammock’s authored seven or more strikeouts in five games this season.