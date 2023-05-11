UNCW Ecosystem Technology Project wins $1M award

UNCW Center for Marine Science (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Ecosystem Technology Project (NCET) has been awarded $1 million from the U.S. National Science Foundation’s Regional Innovation Engines (NSF Engines).

The award is to be used to develop an economic engine that could quickly improve the quality of life in coastal communities by incorporating ecosystem technology, or “ecotech”.

Ecotech is an emerging branch of applied science.

NCET is one of several unique teams to receive one of the NSF Engine Awards, which aim to create economic, societal, and technological opportunities throughout their regions.

The NCET team is made up of 11 investigators from 7 institutions, including:

UNCW

Cape Fear Community College

Carteret Community College

Duke University

East Carolina University

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University

RTI International

Using Wilmington as its hub, NCET says it will focus on coastal infrastructure, aquaculture, and renewable energy ancillary services.

