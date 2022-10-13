UNCW holds 4th annual cybersecurity conference

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The UNCW Center for Cyber Defense Education hosted its fourth annual cybersecurity conference Thursday.

The event featured speakers from the world of business, government, and academics who talked about various cybersecurity-related topics.

The focus this year was in areas of Fintech, maritime, and server message block or SMB.

According to the Center for Cyber Defense Education Director Dr. Ulku Clark, Wilmington has a high concentration of cybersecurity professionals.

“At the moment there are more than 700,000 cybersecurity jobs open, there’s a huge cybersecurity workforce shortage,” she said. “At UNCW we have programs that address this cybersecurity workforce shortage.”

The Center at UNCW launched nearly 4-years-ago to raise awareness of cybersecurity issues, as well as support the development of cyber defense expertise at UNCW.

The university offers five programs in the field, and cybersecurity is one of the fastest-growing professions in the country, according to Clark.

More information on their programs can be found here.