UNCW holds Global Marine Science Summit

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –UNCW in the middle of holding its Global Marine Science Summit this week.

The three-day summit, which ends March 18th, hosts international, national and local experts to examine regional problems and concerns.

Some of the key topics that are being discussed include wind energy, flooding, toxins and pollutants.

Organizers say while the discussions around these issues are local, they can also have global implications.

Ken Halanych, Executive Director for the Center of Marine Science at UNCW says his favorite part is the collaboration.

“For me, one of the favorite things about this is it’s bringing scientists together from all over the world who do different things and we’re all talking about these problems and we’re talking about how these problems intersect,” said Halanych.