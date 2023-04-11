UNCW hosting ‘Spring 2023 Senior Exhibition’ art gallery

UNCW is hosting a special art event beginning Thursday (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The University of North Carolina Wilmington is hosting a spring senior exhibition beginning Thursday.

The event will kick off in UNCW’s Cultural Arts Building Art Gallery with a public reception on Thursday from 5:30 p.m. through 7:00 p.m.

Organizers say the exhibition will continue through May 12th.

Gallery hours are 10:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The Spring 2023 Senior Exhibition showcases 30 graduating Studio Art students, the largest graduating class to date. This juried show will be hosted at the Cultural Arts Building Gallery and lobby and is free and open to the public.

The exhibition will feature a variety of mediums, including painting with acrylics, gouache, oil, and watercolor, as well as digital design, photography, and collage. The 30 graduating seniors have created both two-dimensional and three-dimensional works, including multiple ceramic pieces and sculptures.