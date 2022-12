UNCW hosts 3,200 elementary students for ‘Tomorrow Game’

Women's team was victorious over Winthrop

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – The UNCW Seahawks hosted 3,200 students from New Hanover, Brunswick, and Pender county schools Thursday for the annual ‘Tomorrow game’ at Trask Coliseum.

The women’s team was victorious, 79-61 and improved to 3-4 on the season.