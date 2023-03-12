UNCW Hosts North Carolina Science Olympiad

For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, the university hosted the North Carolina Science Olympiad.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On Saturday, UNCW had some “extra” bright young minds on campus, as the university hosted an event that joined over 800 students, both middle and high school, as one.

The event featured many science education tournaments to compete in such as technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Some participants at the event said this was their chance to do something they love and learn while doing so.

Michelle Hafey, Program Associate UNCW’s Center for Education in STEM, said, “they are just super excited to be able to have the challenge of Olympiad. A lot of students really love to get into a topic that they really like and while they may not have a chance to do that in the classroom — gives them a chance to do it here.”

Lisa Giacomelli, Director of NCSO, said, “the state tournament is held in April at N.C. State University and that is made up of the top teams from the state of North Carolina who are all competing for one of the top two spots at the national tournament — which is held in May in Kansas.”

Hafey said these kids are hard-working and dedicated. She said it’s great to see their passion for it in action at an event like this.