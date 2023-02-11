UNCW hosts Southeast Regional Science and Engineering Fair

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Several middle and high school students across the Cape Fear had the opportunity to release their inner geek over the weekend.

The Southeast Regional Science and Engineering Fair took place on Saturday afternoon on UNCW’s campus.

Over 100 students in grades 3-12, joined by their families, from Craven, Duplin, Pender, New Hanover, Wayne, Onslow, And Sampson Counties who advanced from their local schools/districts showcased their experiments and research.

The fair promoted science literacy to all levels of students through participation in inquiry-based learning.

“I think having all the elementary, middle, and high school students is a great opportunity for younger students to be inspired and want to make a change in the world, which I think it the true spirit of this competition,” said Maximilian Wang & Scott McFarland, High School Students.

“We engage STEM learners and STEM educators at this point, so we know that we are growing that pathway for people that will ultimately become our STEM.” said Van Dempsey, Watson College of Education Dean at UNCW.

After their presentations, students had the opportunity to advance to the state, national, and international competitions during the award ceremony.

Over 30 volunteer judges from UNCW and the surrounding communities participated.

This was the 1st in-person fair since 2020.

Those moving on to state will compete in Raleigh at North Carolina State University in March.