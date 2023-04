UNCW journalism students receive tour of WWAY

A group of UNCW students received a tour of WWAY on Tuesday (Photo: WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A group of UNCW journalism students stopped by our WWAY station Tuesday morning.

The college students are part of evening anchor Jeff Rivenbark’s multimedia journalism class.

Jeff led the group around the station, showing them the front office, newsroom and studio.

They had great questions and will make great future journalists.