UNCW Latino Alliance hosts FaithAction ID Drive

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– UNCW Latino Alliance and community partners are launching the first FaithAction ID drive in Wilmington and New Hanover County.

The FaithAction ID Drive provides a verifiable form of identification cards to people who are not eligible to for a North Carolina government-issued photo ID.

The event will be held January 27-28 at Christ Community Church, 4555 Fairview Drive, Wilmington.

Those seeking identification cards must make an appointment and register here.

To read the full release with more information, visit UNCW’s website here.