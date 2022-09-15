UNCW Military Affairs hosts celebration to honor WWII veterans

UNCW Office of Military Affairs hosts celebration honoring veterans. (Photo: UNCW)

(Photo: Jesse Bradley/UNCW)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW ‘s office of Military Affairs hosted a celebration ceremony today at Veterans Hall.

The ceremony honored several World War II veterans that were in attendence including dignitaries from the Marine Corps, Navy, Army, Coast Guard and Air Force as well as military retirees and veterans from WWII to the present.

Guests included students, members of the Student Veterans Organization, staff, faculty, local officials and members of the UNCW Board of Trustees.

The event featured several guest speakers, including Lieutenant General USMC (ret) Walter Gaskin, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs; Brigadier General Andrew M. Niebel, Commanding General, Marine Corps Installations East; Dr. Aswani K. Volety, UNCW Chancellor; and Bill Kawczynski, UNCW Director of Military Affairs.

According to press release, Veterans Hall, a 145,000-square-foot facility, is currently the only building in the United States located on a university or college campus named in honor of all veterans – past, present and future.

Bill Kawczynski, UNCW Director of Military Affairs said, “It’s in our university’s DNA, since we started as a GI Bill school in 1947, to serve those who have served and their families.”

The Office of Military Affairs provides a variety of resources from dedicated faculty, staff and students to serve UNCW military-affiliated students and veterans from southeastern NC and beyond.

More than 2,100 military-affiliated students are currently enrolled at UNCW (12% of total enrollment).