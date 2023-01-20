UNCW names new Chief of Police

Frank V. Brinkley has been named the new UNCW Chief of Police (Photo: UNC School of the Arts)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Following a national search, the University of North Carolina Wilmington has named a new Chief of Police.

Frank V. Brinkley has been picked for the role. He will start March 27th.

Brinkley joins UNCW from the UNC School of the Arts in Winston-Salem, where he has served as police chief since 2017. His service at UNCSA followed a 15-year police department career at N.C. State University in Raleigh, where he held several leadership positions, including police major and acting chief.

“I am honored to become the next police chief at UNCW, a university built on 75 years of teaching, mentoring, research and community engagement,” Brinkley said. “Throughout my law enforcement career, I have focused on being a good steward of people, programs and resources. I look forward to working with Vice Chancellor Lackey and the UPD team to continue emphasizing the values of trust, transparency, respect and service that guide our commitment to the campus and community.”

Brinkley is charged with oversight of the UNCW Police Department, including a staff of more than 40 professionals dedicated to campus safety and security. UPD serves and protects a community of more than 17,800 students and 2,500 faculty and staff.