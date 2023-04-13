UNCW names Nicole Woods as new head women’s basketball coach

Woods spent the last ten years at Charlotte

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – UNCW has hired their 12th women’s basketball coach – Nicole Woods – in program history, the first hire for new athletic director Michael Oblinger.

Woods joins the Seahawks from Charlotte, where she served as associate head coach. She was with the 49ers for ten seasons. She brings experience in recruiting at Stetson (2011-2013), serving as the schools recruiting coordinator. At both Charlotte and Stetson, she was responsible for bringing in some of the best players featured on their teams and as recruiting coordinator for the 49ers over the last six seasons, helped Charlotte pile up four WNIT berths (2014, 2016, 2019, 2021) and one NCAA Tournament appearance. The 49ers captured the 2022 Conference USA Championship.

She was also a big-time player. A native of nearby Gastonia, North Carolina, Woods was a four-year player at Belmont Abbey and earned NCAA Division II Bulletin All-American Second Team honors following her senior campaign. She finished the year .01 ppg behind the national leader, averaging 24.1 for the Crusaders on her way to being voted the Conference Carolinas Player of the Year. She added first-team all-league slots as a junior and senior and was third nationally with 8.1 assists per game during her junior season. Her 1641 points place her fourth on the school’s all-time list.

Woods will be introduced to Seahawk fans on Monday April 17th in the Golden Hawk Room. Read the rest from UNCW in their release here.