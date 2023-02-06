UNCW offering free tax assistance for certain tax payers

UNCW is offering free tax assistance for some people (PHOTO BY: LOGAN WELLS/UNCW)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s tax season and UNCW is offering free tax assistance to some.

The UNCW Cameron School of Business is offering the assistance as part of an Internal Revenue Service-sponsored initiative known as the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.

Taxpayers who earn less than $73,000 can use free tax preparation software and receive free in-person assistance preparing their federal and state(s) returns during walk-in sessions at Truist Hall through the federal tax deadline date, April 15.

Fore more information, click HERE.