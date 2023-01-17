UNCW professor leading Ancient Rome archaeological excavation

Doctor Nicholas Hudson will take part in a Rome excavation (Photo: UNCW)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A UNCW Associate Professor of Art History has been tapped to lead a major excavation looking into aspects of Ancient Rome.

Doctor Nicholas Hudson will lead a team to excavate the Agora of Athens in Greece.

“Pottery is the most common archaeological artifact at ancient sites in the Mediterranean, which makes it a valuable tool for archaeological interpretation,” Hudson said.

Hudson has worked on archaeological projects in Israel, Jordan, Egypt, Turkey and Greece to discover ways in which pottery was used during the Roman Empire.

In a first-of-its-kind study, Hudson will use the vast body of work at the Athenian Agora to examine changing patterns of culinary traditions and social dining practices over the 600-year course of the Roman Empire.

His work will begin this summer.