UNCW proposes tuition and fee hike for 2024 fiscal year

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – UNCW students may have to dig a little deeper in their pockets if the university board of trustees passes a proposed tuition increase next year.

Tuition rates would increase by 5.5%, which means out-of-state undergraduate student rates would go up more than $1,000, and for in-state undergraduate students, tuition would go up by more than $250.

According to the university, the increase will fund “critical” needs – such as need-based aid, and a faculty and staff retention fund, as well as the Randall Library expansion.

UNCW student Jaxon Williams said he’s all for increases to help fund grants and scholarships.

“It hasn’t been like that, so, a lot of construction has been going on, new dorms, new library,” he said. “I have a feeling that it’s probably going just for funding those projects and stuff like that, to increase the size here and to add more amount of students they can fit on campus.”

The 7.6% student fee increase would generate more than 130,000 in revenue.

A link to the complete proposal can be viewed here.