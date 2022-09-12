UNCW ranked one of top public universities in the country

UNCW has placed 103rd on the list of top public universities in the country (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW has ranked 103rd on the list of best public universities in the country, according to US News & World Report.

The Wilmington college placed third among UNC system universities, coming up short to NC State University (which ranked 29th) and UNC Chapel Hill (placing 5th in the nation).

“It is an exciting time to be at UNCW as we celebrate the institution’s 75th anniversary,” Chancellor Aswani K. Volety said. “To be recognized once again as one of the nation’s best public universities further validates UNCW’s past, present and future as an anchor institution in Southeastern North Carolina. We remain dedicated to equipping students with valuable educational opportunities and serving the nation’s workforce in a tangible, meaningful way.”

UNCW has consistently been recognized by U.S. News & World Report for its affordability and academic quality, both foundations of its service to students, and continues to shine in areas of student/faculty ratio, ACT scores and Pell Grant-eligible student graduation rates.