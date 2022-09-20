UNCW receives $2.2 million grant for satellite research

A UNCW satellite has received more funding through a grant (Photo: UNCW)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The next phase of the Seahawk-1 Ocean Color Satellite research is about to take flight with the help of a $2.2 million grant by the Moore Foundation.

UNCW’s first Nanosatellite reached a milestone this month when it sent back its 5,000th high-resolution color image to NASA.

Further proving its viability and teeing up a new phase of UNCW research that will impact both the global scientific community, UNCW students and everyday citizens.

Seahawk-1 orbits earth 15 times a day, equipped with a tiny sensor named Hawkeye that produces laser-sharp images almost 100 times better resolution compared to other ocean color satellites.