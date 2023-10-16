UNCW releases survey seeking feedback on campus 10-year master plan

A rendering of the proposed master plan (Photo: UNCW)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW is formulating a long-term comprehensive campus master plan and they want to hear from the public.

University officials plan to engage students, faculty, staff, alumni and other stakeholders through a campus master plan survey, a feedback form and forums.

Over the past decade, UNCW has grown into a national research institution of more than 18,000 students and launched several new academic programs to meet the growing needs of the region and state. To plan for projected growth over the next 10 years, the university is formulating a new long-term comprehensive campus master plan to address facilities and space.

The UNCW 2024 Campus Master Plan will create a framework to guide decision-making involving the physical campus. Informed by the university’s strategic plan, Soar High, Soar Far, Soar Together, the campus master plan will advance four strategic pillars – unparalleled opportunities, nationally prominent programs, community commitment and world-class operations and infrastructure.

“As we developed our Soar Higher Strategic Plan, we realized who we are now and who we will become in the future is up to the Seahawk community,” said Chancellor Aswani K. Volety. “UNCW’s most important asset is its people, and the campus master plan focuses fully on the continued success of our students, faculty and staff.”

University officials have developed five principles to provide focused strategies for the campus master plan:

Cultivate a sense of belonging for all campus users

Promote interdisciplinary collaboration

Enhance UNCW’s identity within the community and region

Optimize use of space and resources

Elevate campus experience

Focus areas of the master plan include Chancellor’s Walk, Campus Commons, Veterans Hall and the Nest area. It will also examine the campus edge and gateway locations along College Road and the athletics zone, which would include the concept of an alumni/welcome center.

“The UNCW master plan is a forward-thinking, innovative plan that ensures the campus is utilizing its space efficiently and effectively,” said Student Body President Cody Brandon. “Input from students, faculty, staff, administration and community members is vital to the formation and declaration of the master plan as it allows these folks to have their voices heard in the process that will shape the next 10 years of UNCW’s campus community.”

The Campus Master Plan process began in March 2023 with numerous meetings with campus and community constituents. More information about the plan can be found on the UNCW 2024 Campus Master Plan website.