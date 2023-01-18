UNCW researchers awarded nearly $400,000 coastal ecosystem study grant

Dr. Jesse Jarvis and Dr. Stephanie Kamel are scientists with the study (Photo: UNCW)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Researchers at UNCW will receive nearly $400,000 to support more research on coastal ecosystem and the important role of seagrasses.

Seagrasses provide habitat and nurseries for fish, crab and other species, while also helping to improve water quality and fighting climate change by burying carbon. When seagrasses die back, most of the habitat in that area is also lost.

The grant will help scientists determine how to restore seagrasses and prevent habitat loss.

“The Center for Marine Science is proud to have Drs. Jarvis and Kamel undertaking such an important effort that will inform science-based restoration decisions,” said CMS Executive Director Ken Halanych.