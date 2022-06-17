UNCW School of Social Work to provide Bachelor’s Degree pipeline

UNCW (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNC Wilmington has partnered with Carteret Community College to create the first transfer program within the University of North Carolina System for students wishing to pursue a bachelor’s degree in social work.

Students who have successfully completed an associate degree in the Human Services Technology program at Carteret Community College and meet admission requirements of UNCW’s Bachelor of Social Work program will be admitted to the program.

This means that students have a straightforward pathway to completing a bachelor’s degree.

Social work courses will be offered online and, once admitted, students will receive individual advising on the program and required courses.

“Students in rural counties do not have a lot of options to earn an undergraduate degree, particularly if they are working professionals,” said Dr. Stacey Kolomer, director of the School of Social Work. “At the heart of social work is social justice. We know there are not enough mental health and substance abuse counselors to serve in these rural areas, so the School of Social Work is excited to provide a pipeline to train professionals to meet the needs of their communities.”

The articulation agreement with UNCW will open doors previously unavailable to community college graduates, creating a direct pipeline to numerous job opportunities in government, social and private settings.

Students who complete the A.A.S. Human Services Technology degree at Carteret Community College and the Bachelor of Social Work degree at UNC Wilmington can easily progress into the Master of Social Work program with advanced standing, thus shortening the length of their time in graduate school.

Those interested in the social work transfer pathway can learn more by contacting Kathy Foster at FosterK@carteret.edu.