UNCW senior brings horse on campus to take graduation photos

Photo Caption: James Taurasi

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Students at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington likely did a double take after seeing a horse walking on campus Sunday afternoon.

A female student wearing a graduation gown was spotted walking down Chancellor’s Walk with “Dreamer,” a horse she’s had since elementary school. The senior is also a member of the UNCW Equestrian Team.

Later, the student and her horse were outside DePaulo Hall posing while two photographers snapped photos.

According to the University, the student sought prior approval through the University Police Department (UPD).

“Since there are no policies prohibiting horses on campus and checking with UNCW Environmental Health and Safety, UPD gave the student permission to briefly have the horse on campus at a particular time and location for the pictures,” said UNCW Spokeswoman Krissy Vick. “The student understood and agreed that she had to keep the horse under control at all times and would take care of any cleanup necessary.”