UNCW settles with former Watson College dean after allegations of first amendment violation

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Dr. Van Dempsey and UNCW have reached a settlement after Dempsey claimed his first amendment rights were violated.

Dempsey sued the university after he was removed as dean of the Watson College of Education in June.

The move came after UNCW faced backlash because Senator Michael Lee was chosen as a recipient of the Razor Walker Awards.

Many people felt he did not deserve the award because of is involvement with the “Parents Bill of Rights,” which some believe would harm LGBTQ youth.

Dempsey claimed he was wrongfully demoted after speaking to the media about the awards and how Senator Lee came to be a recipient.

Per the settlement, Dempsey will continue to receive his administrative salary of $205,991 until June 30, 2024. He will resume teaching in the fall of 2024 and his salary will drop to $110,000.